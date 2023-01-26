Dr. Kira Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kira Segal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kira Segal, MD
Dr. Kira Segal, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Kellogg Eye Ctr U Mich|Kellogg Eye Ctr-U Mich|Kellogg Eye Ctr-U Mich
Dr. Segal works at
Dr. Segal's Office Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology1305 York Avenue 12th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
-
2
Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology36 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Segal?
Highly professional, knowledgeable & compassionate
About Dr. Kira Segal, MD
- Oculoplastic Surgery
- English
- 1881960490
Education & Certifications
- Kellogg Eye Ctr U Mich|Kellogg Eye Ctr-U Mich|Kellogg Eye Ctr-U Mich
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Segal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segal works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.