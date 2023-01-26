See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Kira Segal, MD

Oculoplastic Surgery
5.0 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kira Segal, MD

Dr. Kira Segal, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Kellogg Eye Ctr U Mich|Kellogg Eye Ctr-U Mich|Kellogg Eye Ctr-U Mich

Dr. Segal works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Segal's Office Locations

    Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology
    1305 York Avenue 12th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology
    36 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Stye
Entropion
Endophthalmitis
  View other providers who treat Stye
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kira Segal, MD

    • Oculoplastic Surgery
    • English
    • 1881960490
    Education & Certifications

    • Kellogg Eye Ctr U Mich|Kellogg Eye Ctr-U Mich|Kellogg Eye Ctr-U Mich
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kira Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Segal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Segal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Segal works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Segal’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

