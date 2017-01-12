Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiran Ali, MD
Overview of Dr. Kiran Ali, MD
Dr. Kiran Ali, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McHenry, IL.
Dr. Ali works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
-
1
Mchenry Community Health Center3901 MERCY DR, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (847) 608-1344
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
Dr Ali is a caring professional who is a great listener. I'm so glad my kids have seen her for simple routine things as well as scarier more serious issues. Dr Ali is thorough and conscientious. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Kiran Ali, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Bengali
- 1447539135
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali speaks Bengali.
Dr. Ali has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.