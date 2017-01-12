See All Pediatricians in McHenry, IL
Dr. Kiran Ali, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Overview of Dr. Kiran Ali, MD

Dr. Kiran Ali, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McHenry, IL. 

Dr. Ali works at Mchenry Community Health Center in McHenry, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ali's Office Locations

    Mchenry Community Health Center
    3901 MERCY DR, McHenry, IL 60050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 608-1344

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2017
    Dr Ali is a caring professional who is a great listener. I'm so glad my kids have seen her for simple routine things as well as scarier more serious issues. Dr Ali is thorough and conscientious. I highly recommend her.
    Stoughton, WI — Jan 12, 2017
    About Dr. Kiran Ali, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Bengali
    • 1447539135
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ali works at Mchenry Community Health Center in McHenry, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ali’s profile.

    Dr. Ali has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

