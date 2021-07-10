Dr. Amesur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiran Amesur, MD
Overview of Dr. Kiran Amesur, MD
Dr. Kiran Amesur, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Amesur's Office Locations
Amesur Eye Associates P.A.947 Linwood Ave Ste 2, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 857-4751
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly staff, appointments kept punctually, Dr is knowledgeable, professional, and details oriented.
About Dr. Kiran Amesur, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1104900778
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amesur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amesur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amesur has seen patients for Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amesur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Amesur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amesur.
