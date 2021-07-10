Overview of Dr. Kiran Amesur, MD

Dr. Kiran Amesur, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Amesur works at Amesur Eye Associates P.A. in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.