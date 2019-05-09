Overview of Dr. Kiran Devaraj, MD

Dr. Kiran Devaraj, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University.



They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.