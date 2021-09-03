Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhanireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, MD
Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Dhanireddy works at
Dr. Dhanireddy's Office Locations
TGH Transplant & Specialty Services409 Bayshore Blvd # 4, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhanireddy?
Great bedside manner. Great Surgeon! He is compassionate and caring. Dedicated to his field and enriching the lives of others thru his work.
About Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1821257668
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhanireddy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhanireddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dhanireddy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dhanireddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhanireddy works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhanireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhanireddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhanireddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhanireddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.