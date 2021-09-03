Overview of Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, MD

Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Dhanireddy works at TGH Transplant & Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.