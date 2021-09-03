See All Transplant Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, MD

Transplant Surgery
2.3 (9)
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, MD

Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Dhanireddy works at TGH Transplant & Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dhanireddy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TGH Transplant & Specialty Services
    409 Bayshore Blvd # 4, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant
Liver Transplant
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant
Liver Transplant
Abdominal Organ Transplant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dhanireddy?

    Sep 03, 2021
    Great bedside manner. Great Surgeon! He is compassionate and caring. Dedicated to his field and enriching the lives of others thru his work.
    Michelle Bass Tray — Sep 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dhanireddy to family and friends

    Dr. Dhanireddy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dhanireddy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, MD.

    About Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1821257668
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhanireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhanireddy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhanireddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhanireddy works at TGH Transplant & Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dhanireddy’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhanireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhanireddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhanireddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhanireddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.