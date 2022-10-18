Overview of Dr. Kiran Farheen, MD

Dr. Kiran Farheen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Farheen works at Houston Rheumatology And Arthritis Specialists in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Chronic Pain and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.