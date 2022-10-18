Dr. Kiran Farheen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farheen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiran Farheen, MD
Overview of Dr. Kiran Farheen, MD
Dr. Kiran Farheen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Farheen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Farheen's Office Locations
-
1
Kiran Farheen23920 Katy Fwy Ste 240, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (346) 257-4299
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farheen?
Caring, listening, knowledgeable physician. Yes wait time can be long, but it is worth it. Listens to you, extremely good treatment. Staff are helpful and good. I have gone to her for years and definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Kiran Farheen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1255594446
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farheen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farheen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farheen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farheen works at
Dr. Farheen has seen patients for Joint Pain, Chronic Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farheen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Farheen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farheen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farheen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farheen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.