Dr. Ivaturi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiran Ivaturi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kiran Ivaturi, MD
Dr. Kiran Ivaturi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
Dr. Ivaturi works at
Dr. Ivaturi's Office Locations
Josephson Wallack Munshower Neu7250 Clearvista Dr Ste 225, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 537-6088
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have had an excellent experience with Dr Ivaturi for Essential Tremor. He has taken the time to address my issues, worked to help find appropriate treatment, and answer questions. I have discovered that calling his office directly gets better response than calling the JWM phone number. I give 4 stars not for Ivaturi but for the way JWM runs it’s phone contact.
About Dr. Kiran Ivaturi, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1437479615
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ivaturi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ivaturi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ivaturi works at
Dr. Ivaturi has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ivaturi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivaturi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivaturi.
