Dr. Jagarlamudi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiran Jagarlamudi, MD
Overview
Dr. Kiran Jagarlamudi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They completed their fellowship with St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
Dr. Jagarlamudi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Associates - Rowan Diagnostic Clinic1809 Brenner Ave, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jagarlamudi?
Absolutely one of the kindest and most knowledgeable doctors I have ever met. I also work in the healthcare field and have worked with numerous people that have used him as a doctor and when I needed a gastroenterologist the choice was obvious based on all the good things I had always heard about him. He lived up to the reputation and I would give him 10 stars if I could!
About Dr. Kiran Jagarlamudi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1689636433
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jagarlamudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jagarlamudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jagarlamudi works at
Dr. Jagarlamudi has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jagarlamudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Jagarlamudi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jagarlamudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jagarlamudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jagarlamudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.