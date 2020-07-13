Dr. Kiran Jayaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiran Jayaram, MD
Dr. Kiran Jayaram, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Boerne, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Heart Hospital.
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Menger Spgs Dr134 Menger Spgs Ste 1370, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (830) 283-8651Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive4411 Medical Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 667-2147
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Dr Jayaram is a wonderful doctor. He explains everything well. Listens and cares about his patients. I would recommend him "in a heart beat!" I have him and his team to thank you that. :)
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1992777320
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Dr. Jayaram has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jayaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
