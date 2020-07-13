Overview

Dr. Kiran Jayaram, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Boerne, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Heart Hospital.



Dr. Jayaram works at Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Menger Spgs Dr in Boerne, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.