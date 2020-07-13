See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Boerne, TX
Dr. Kiran Jayaram, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.6 (81)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kiran Jayaram, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Boerne, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Heart Hospital.

Dr. Jayaram works at Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Menger Spgs Dr in Boerne, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Menger Spgs Dr
    134 Menger Spgs Ste 1370, Boerne, TX 78006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 283-8651
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive
    4411 Medical Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 667-2147

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 13, 2020
    Dr Jayaram is a wonderful doctor. He explains everything well. Listens and cares about his patients. I would recommend him "in a heart beat!" I have him and his team to thank you that. :)
    Jul 13, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Kiran Jayaram, MD
    About Dr. Kiran Jayaram, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • English
    • 1992777320
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kiran Jayaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jayaram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jayaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jayaram has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jayaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayaram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayaram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

