Dr. Kiran Kamat, MD

Anesthesiology
3.4 (43)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kiran Kamat, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Northridge, CA. 

Dr. Kamat works at PORTER RANCH PSYCHIATRIC MEDICAL CORPORATIO in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carl I Blau MD
    18250 Roscoe Blvd Ste 245, Northridge, CA 91325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 588-4111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcohol Withdrawal
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Alcohol Withdrawal
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Magellan Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Mar 19, 2021
    I have been to different psychiatrists in the past and no one was able to diagnose me appropriately until I met Dr. Kamat. Not only is he knowledgable but he is very kind and will give you good advice if you tell him what you are struggling with. Since meeting with him over a year ago and finally being on the correct medication I have drastically gotten better! I cannot thank him enough. I highly recommend him.
    — Mar 19, 2021
    About Dr. Kiran Kamat, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Indian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437291499
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kiran Kamat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kamat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kamat works at PORTER RANCH PSYCHIATRIC MEDICAL CORPORATIO in Northridge, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kamat’s profile.

    Dr. Kamat speaks Hindi, Indian and Spanish.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

