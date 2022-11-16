Overview of Dr. Kiran Kancharla, MD

Dr. Kiran Kancharla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas and Medical City Lewisville.



Dr. Kancharla works at Texas Oncology in Irving, TX with other offices in Lewisville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.