Dr. Kiran Kancharla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kancharla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiran Kancharla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kiran Kancharla, MD
Dr. Kiran Kancharla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas and Medical City Lewisville.
Dr. Kancharla works at
Dr. Kancharla's Office Locations
-
1
Irving2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 115 Bldg 2, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 256-3537
-
2
Texas Oncology-Lewisville500 W Main St Ste 310, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 459-1300
-
3
Texas Oncology-Las Colinas7200 State Highway 161 Ste 215, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 256-3537
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kancharla?
Dr Kancharla saved my life. I can honestly say if it weren't for her I would not be here today. She is the best!
About Dr. Kiran Kancharla, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1629067533
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- Loyola University Hospital
- Loyola University Hospital
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kancharla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kancharla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kancharla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kancharla works at
Dr. Kancharla has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kancharla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Kancharla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kancharla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kancharla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kancharla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.