Dr. Kiran Kanji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kiran Kanji, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.
Dr. Kanji works at
Locations
Digestive Healthcare Of Georgia1265 Highway 54 W Ste 402, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (678) 817-6550
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional diagnostic skills, practical disease management regimen and a genuinely compassionate care are his strengths. I was so impressed with him, I had three of my family members consult with him for their GI problems. I have known and seen several GI doctors in the past to know he is truly outstanding. Strongly recommended!!
About Dr. Kiran Kanji, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanji has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophageal Motility Disorders and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanji.
