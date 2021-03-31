Overview

Dr. Kiran Kanji, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.



Dr. Kanji works at Digestive Healthcare Of Georgia in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophageal Motility Disorders and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.