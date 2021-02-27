Dr. Kiran Lassi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiran Lassi, MD
Overview of Dr. Kiran Lassi, MD
Dr. Kiran Lassi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Burnsville, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Lassi's Office Locations
Minnesota Oncology Hematology PA675 E Nicollet Blvd Ste 100, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 892-7190
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lassi is always knowledgeable of my condition. But I really like the way she treats me as a patient, so friendly and personable but at the same time very instructive.
About Dr. Kiran Lassi, MD
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Sindhi
- 1245320282
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lassi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lassi accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lassi has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lassi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lassi speaks Sindhi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lassi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lassi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lassi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lassi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.