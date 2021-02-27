Overview of Dr. Kiran Lassi, MD

Dr. Kiran Lassi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Burnsville, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Lassi works at Minnesota Oncology Hematology PA in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.