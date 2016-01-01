Dr. Kiran Masood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiran Masood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kiran Masood, MD
Dr. Kiran Masood, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Los Angeles
Dr. Masood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Masood's Office Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 361-7235
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masood?
About Dr. Kiran Masood, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1881856441
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Los Angeles
- UCLA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Masood using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Masood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masood works at
Dr. Masood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.