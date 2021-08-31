Dr. Kiran Mogali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mogali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiran Mogali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kiran Mogali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Mogali works at
Locations
-
1
Orlando Health Physician Group Inc2080 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (321) 841-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mogali?
Dr Mogali has been treating my wife and is the only one in years, who could get her heart rate and blood pressure under control. I find Dr Mogali to be a very good listener, considerate and easy to talk to. His knowledge of the latest “cutting edge” medical technologies gives us the confidence to recommend him to all of our friends and family. Everyone whose worked with him and his staff has thanked us for the introduction. One friend was told he needed stents, I recommended he speak with Dr. Mogali as a second opinion, Dr. Mogali just adjusted his meds, telling him he didn’t need stents…to me that’s a great credential for a doctors honesty, not just looking to run someone through the cath-lab for the money….may you practice for many years to come!
About Dr. Kiran Mogali, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1669785135
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mogali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mogali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mogali works at
Dr. Mogali has seen patients for Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mogali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mogali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mogali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mogali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mogali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.