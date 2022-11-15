Dr. Kiran Nanji, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiran Nanji, DPM
Dr. Kiran Nanji, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Gulf Coast Diagnostic Center2024 State Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 913-0910
Bay Podiatry Center2430 Jenks Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 763-7244
Bay Podiatry Center2 Miracle Strip Loop Ste 3, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Directions (850) 233-6255
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nanji is the best. Bedspread manner great makes you feel very comfortable. I wouldn’t go to any other Dr. He’s the best. His staff is great, very patient and nice to me. I was laughing and talking to everyone, the sweet receptionist said I made everyone day. They are the best in my opinion.
- Podiatry
- English, Gujarati
- 1356386825
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
- Arkansas Tech University
Dr. Nanji has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nanji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nanji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nanji has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nanji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nanji speaks Gujarati.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nanji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nanji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.