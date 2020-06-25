Overview of Dr. Kiran Patel, MD

Dr. Kiran Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Thomas Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Colposcopy and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.