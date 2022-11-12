Dr. Kiran Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiran Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Kiran Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Long Island1 Hollow Ln Ste 102, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (585) 514-4248Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Staten Island1360 Hylan Blvd Lowr Level, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions
The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Manhattan860 5th Ave Ste 1B, New York, NY 10065 Directions (585) 510-7131
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After struggling with Anteriolisthesis of L3on L4 with bilateral facet hypertrophy and bulging L5 disc along with some SI joint pain due to compensation curve of scoliosis Dr Patel was able to get me the help I needed by injecting 3 areas with pain medication (no discomfort at all on injection site].I have exercised and danced my whole life. At 72 yrs of age my back just caught up with me Both Dr Patel and her staff were outstanding. They asked all the right questions and did not waste my time ! Loved my Experience!!!!
About Dr. Kiran Patel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Luganda and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medical Center-Presbyterian Hospital
- Yale University Medical Center
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
