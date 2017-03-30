Overview of Dr. Kiran Patil, MD

Dr. Kiran Patil, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Washington, PA. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Patil works at Southwestern PA Assoc Neurology in Washington, PA with other offices in Bethel Park, PA, Canonsburg, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.