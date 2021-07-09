Dr. Kiran Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiran Rao, MD
Overview
Dr. Kiran Rao, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Locations
HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - Loxahatchee13005 Southern Blvd Ste 132, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 794-4181
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rao is the best doctor .He spends time answering questions and do not rush. He placed my cerclage and I never had any issues. I recommend this doctor ..I am very lucky to be under his care during my pregnancy ... Thankyou Dr Kiran rao ...Thankyou Thankyou so much.
About Dr. Kiran Rao, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
