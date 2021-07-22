Dr. Kiran Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiran Siddiqui, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kiran Siddiqui, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University.
BrainDocs1029 Long Prairie Rd Ste D, Flower Mound, TX 75022 Directions (817) 240-0012
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Siddiqui is a wonderful doctor for children and adults. She takes time with each appointment and never rushes. She cares about the whole person, not only medication. She's a gift!
About Dr. Kiran Siddiqui, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqui speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
