Dr. Kiran Tipirneni, MD
Overview of Dr. Kiran Tipirneni, MD
Dr. Kiran Tipirneni, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Tipirneni's Office Locations
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates133 Benmore Dr Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 644-4883
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates400 Celebration Pl, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 422-4921
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates2000 Fowler Grove Blvd Fl 3, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 614-0500
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates107 The Hermits Trl, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 834-9120
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates44 W Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 422-4921
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great office, always on time, fantastic care. Easy to talk to. Great surgeon.
About Dr. Kiran Tipirneni, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1235133596
Education & Certifications
- Penn State University Medical Center
- Penn State University Medical Center
- The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tipirneni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tipirneni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tipirneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Tipirneni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tipirneni.
