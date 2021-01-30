Dr. Kiran Yalamanchili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yalamanchili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiran Yalamanchili, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center and Medical Arts Hospital.
Texas Tech Physicians4101 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Hospital Plainview
- Covenant Medical Center
- Medical Arts Hospital
Doctor Chili is an awesome oncologist. I highly recommend him. Hes VERY knowledgeable and listens to u.
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Telugu
Education & Certifications
- JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Yalamanchili has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yalamanchili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yalamanchili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yalamanchili has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yalamanchili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yalamanchili speaks Telugu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Yalamanchili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yalamanchili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yalamanchili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yalamanchili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.