Overview

Dr. Kiranmaye Tiriveedhi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Tiriveedhi works at Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.