Dr. Kiranmaye Tiriveedhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiriveedhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiranmaye Tiriveedhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kiranmaye Tiriveedhi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Tiriveedhi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 437A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-3880
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tiriveedhi?
I have had two colonoscopies performed by Dr. Tiriveedhi and both times she talked with my husband and I about the results and had suggestions for diet. I have been pleased with my treatment.
About Dr. Kiranmaye Tiriveedhi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1609916824
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tiriveedhi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiriveedhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiriveedhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tiriveedhi works at
Dr. Tiriveedhi has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiriveedhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tiriveedhi speaks Hindi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiriveedhi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiriveedhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiriveedhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiriveedhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.