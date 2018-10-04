Dr. Kiranmayi Mechineni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mechineni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiranmayi Mechineni, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kiranmayi Mechineni, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll|Andhra Medical College - Andhra Pradesh, India and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Mechineni's Office Locations
North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 827-7953Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Mechineni delivered my triplets by c section. There were no complications and all went as planned. She is wonderful!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1326368986
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- State University of New York Downstate Medical Center - Brooklyn, NY
- Andhra Med Coll|Andhra Medical College - Andhra Pradesh, India
