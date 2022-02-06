Dr. Kiranmayi Muddasani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muddasani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiranmayi Muddasani, MD
Dr. Kiranmayi Muddasani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4306 Alton Rd Fl 2, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2177
Mount Sinai Medical Center4300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2504
South Florida Heart Group PA2845 Aventura Blvd Ste 250, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 692-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent skills, very attentive and pleasant. Almost makes you want to go back for another visit.
About Dr. Kiranmayi Muddasani, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
- General Surgery
