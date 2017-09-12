Overview

Dr. Kiranpreet Khurana, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.



Dr. Khurana works at AHUJA MEDICAL CENTER in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Bethlehem, PA and Lyndhurst, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.