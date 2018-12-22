Overview of Dr. Kirby Deeter, DPM

Dr. Kirby Deeter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Franklin, TN. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Deeter works at Vanderbilt Bone & Joint Franklin in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Bunion Surgery and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.