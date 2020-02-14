Dr. Kirby Lautman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lautman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirby Lautman, MD
Overview of Dr. Kirby Lautman, MD
Dr. Kirby Lautman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Federal Way, WA.
Dr. Lautman's Office Locations
Kirby Lautman34612 6th Ave S Ste 210, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lautman?
Dr Lautman is an absolutely wonderful doctor. He is kind, compassionate, and so very knowable. He takes his time and explains everything so I can understand. There may be a bit longer wait, but it is worth the wait, He spent so much time with me. I cannot say enough good about him I highly recommend Dr Latuman
About Dr. Kirby Lautman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Male
- 1689620270
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lautman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lautman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lautman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lautman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lautman has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lautman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lautman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lautman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lautman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lautman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.