Overview of Dr. Kirby Scott, DO

Dr. Kirby Scott, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Germantown Hospital and Meritus Medical Center.



Dr. Scott works at Central ENT Consultants in Hagerstown, MD with other offices in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.