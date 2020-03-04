Overview

Dr. Kirby Sweitzer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MC Ohio Toledo and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Sweitzer works at Canton Office in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.