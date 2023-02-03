Dr. Kirby Turnage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turnage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirby Turnage, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kirby Turnage, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They completed their residency with Scotish Rite Hospital
Ascension Sacred Heart Orthopedics4521 N Davis Hwy Ste A, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 494-9002
Sacred Heart Orthopedic Specialists4541 N Davis Hwy Ste A, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 494-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sacred Heart Orthopedic Specialists4551 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 494-9001
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
After reading the eight reviews that were there the last one that was totally negative I think the woman was way off base! I find Dr Turnage to be very knowledgeable in his practice very informative and exceptional abilities. My surgery went well and the aftercare is excellent. I recommend him highly to anybody who requires his services. I don't know what people expect on wait times but due to the fact that people need help sometimes you have to be patient. This isn't a drive-thru fast food service.... Get real people.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1053404152
- Scotish Rite Hospital
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
