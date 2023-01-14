Dr. Kiren Sahni, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiren Sahni, DO
Overview of Dr. Kiren Sahni, DO
Dr. Kiren Sahni, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Nova Southeastern University In Fort Lauderdale, Florida and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Sahni works at
Dr. Sahni's Office Locations
-
1
Sahni Rheumatology & Therapy842 Broadway Ste 2700, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 272-1456
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sahni?
I’ve been seeing Dr. Sahni since last April and he is one of the best doctors I have ever been FORTUNATE enough to find. RA is not an easy disease but I feel comfortable and extremely confident in Dr.Sahni’s care.
About Dr. Kiren Sahni, DO
- Rheumatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1073932554
Education & Certifications
- Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point
- Hackensack University Medical Center At Palisades
- Hackensack University Medical Center At Palisades
- Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Nova Southeastern University In Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahni has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahni works at
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.