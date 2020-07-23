Dr. Kiril Kiprovski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiprovski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiril Kiprovski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kiril Kiprovski, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SKOPJE / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Kiprovski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nyu Langone Hjd Clinical Neurophysiology Associates301 E 17th St Ste 1534, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 598-6194
-
2
Nyu Langone Ambulatory Care Services324 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 598-6185
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kiprovski?
Doctor is very thorough, attentive, knowledgeable, and patient. Probes to find relevant information, and makes creative and helpful recommendations. Would recommend him most highly.
About Dr. Kiril Kiprovski, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1467405399
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SKOPJE / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiprovski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiprovski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiprovski works at
Dr. Kiprovski has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiprovski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiprovski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiprovski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiprovski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiprovski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.