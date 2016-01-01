Overview of Dr. Kiril Mark, MD

Dr. Kiril Mark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Mark works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - OB/GYN in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.