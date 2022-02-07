Dr. Kirin Syed, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirin Syed, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kirin Syed, DO
Dr. Kirin Syed, DO is an Urology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with Bladder Health and Reconstructive Urology Institute
Dr. Syed's Office Locations
-
1
Holy Cross Emergency Physicians PA4725 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 267-6780
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was having great difficulty in achieving and maintaining an erection until my discussion and then deciding to proceed with a penile implant. I am 65 years old and this decision has added new interest to my intimacy and sex life. Thank you Dr. Syed for your compassion and concern for my urological needs. You and your staff are number one in my book. I recommend you and this procedure to any man that is having difficulties and wants and needs a solution. DON’T GIVE UP HOPE, THERE IS A HELP AND DOCTOR SYED IS THE ONE TO PROVIDE THE SOLUTION!!
About Dr. Kirin Syed, DO
- Urology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1770895864
Education & Certifications
- Bladder Health and Reconstructive Urology Institute
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Urological Surgery
