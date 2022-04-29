See All Cardiologists in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Dr. Kirit Patel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kirit Patel, MD

Cardiology
3.3 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kirit Patel, MD

Dr. Kirit Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They completed their fellowship with St Joseph Mercy Hospital

Dr. Patel works at Cardiology and Vascular Associates in Bloomfield Hills, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bloomfield Hills
    42557 Woodward Ave Ste 200, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 333-1170
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Clarkston
    5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 205, Clarkston, MI 48346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 625-5550
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
  • Mclaren Flint
  • Mclaren Oakland
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Acute Peripheral Arterial Occlusion Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Arterial Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Arterial Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Arterial Revascularization Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of the Heart Chevron Icon
Atherosclerotic Coronary Stenosis Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Chronic Total Occlusion Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Cathertization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Ischemic Limb Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
May-Thurner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Non-Healing Sores Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Puncture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Venogram With Pressure Measurement Chevron Icon
Venography Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?

    Apr 29, 2022
    Dr. Patel performed emergency angio-plasty on me on a monday and I'm filling this out on a thursday from the comfort of my home. So yeah he kind of saved me from any permanent heart damage and maybe saved my life, so I am giving him the best rating possible!
    — Apr 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kirit Patel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kirit Patel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Patel to family and friends

    Dr. Patel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Patel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kirit Patel, MD.

    About Dr. Kirit Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Gujarati, Hindi and Swahili
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003871294
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Joseph Mercy Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rhode Island Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kirit Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Patel speaks French, Gujarati, Hindi and Swahili.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kirit Patel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.