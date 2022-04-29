Dr. Kirit Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirit Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kirit Patel, MD
Dr. Kirit Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They completed their fellowship with St Joseph Mercy Hospital
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
1
Bloomfield Hills42557 Woodward Ave Ste 200, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Directions (248) 333-1170Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
2
Clarkston5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 205, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 625-5550Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Mclaren Flint
- Mclaren Oakland
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel performed emergency angio-plasty on me on a monday and I'm filling this out on a thursday from the comfort of my home. So yeah he kind of saved me from any permanent heart damage and maybe saved my life, so I am giving him the best rating possible!
About Dr. Kirit Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- English, French, Gujarati, Hindi and Swahili
- 1003871294
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks French, Gujarati, Hindi and Swahili.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.