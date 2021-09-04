Overview of Dr. Kirit Patel, MD

Dr. Kirit Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at KIRIT PATEL, M.D. PA in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.