Dr. Kirk Alexander, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kirk Alexander, DPM
Dr. Kirk Alexander, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
1
Pacific Medical Centers1101 Madison St Ste 301, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 505-1101
2
Pacific Medical Centers1200 12th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144 Directions (206) 326-2400
3
Pacific Medical Centers Renton601 S Carr Rd, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 227-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was professional and patient.
About Dr. Kirk Alexander, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
