Dr. Kirk Bouzarelos, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kirk Bouzarelos, MD

Dr. Kirk Bouzarelos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Centennial, CO. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Bouzarelos works at Pediatrics 5280 in Centennial, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bouzarelos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics 5280
    9094 E Mineral Cir Ste 120, Centennial, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0827
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acne
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acne

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 22, 2018
    Makes me and my children feel comfortable.
    Englewood — May 22, 2018
    About Dr. Kirk Bouzarelos, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194787150
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kirk Bouzarelos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bouzarelos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bouzarelos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bouzarelos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bouzarelos works at Pediatrics 5280 in Centennial, CO. View the full address on Dr. Bouzarelos’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bouzarelos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouzarelos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bouzarelos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bouzarelos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

