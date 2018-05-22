Dr. Kirk Bouzarelos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bouzarelos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Bouzarelos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kirk Bouzarelos, MD
Dr. Kirk Bouzarelos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Centennial, CO. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Bouzarelos works at
Dr. Bouzarelos' Office Locations
-
1
Pediatrics 52809094 E Mineral Cir Ste 120, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 963-0827Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday10:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bouzarelos?
Makes me and my children feel comfortable.
About Dr. Kirk Bouzarelos, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1194787150
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bouzarelos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bouzarelos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bouzarelos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bouzarelos works at
Dr. Bouzarelos speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bouzarelos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouzarelos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bouzarelos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bouzarelos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.