Overview

Dr. Kirk Brody, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Brody works at Kirk W Brody MD PC in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.