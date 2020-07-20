Dr. Brody has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirk Brody, MD
Dr. Kirk Brody, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Kirk W Brody MD PC2341 McCallie Ave Ste 403, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 602-9674
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1st Medical Network
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brody has delivered three of my children. When I found a lump in my breast they got me in quickly, scheduled my test and had an appointment with a surgeon made for me with in 24 hours. Dr Brody and his office staff have always been professional and extremely caring.
About Dr. Kirk Brody, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Hlth Sciences Ctr
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Tennessee Knoxville
Dr. Brody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brody has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Brody. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brody.
