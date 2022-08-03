Overview of Dr. Kirk Campbell, MD

Dr. Kirk Campbell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Campbell works at NYU Langone At Trinity in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Arthroscopy, Meniscus Surgery and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.