Offers telehealth
Dr. Kirk Campbell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Bart A Kummer MD111 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 263-5580Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Greenpoint934 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Directions (718) 389-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommended Dr. Campbell, He was very attentive and very understanding about the pain i was having wish my knee. As runner and dancer my legs are everything. He was able to do surgery on me and also fix my problem, unfortunaly I develop rheumatoid arthritis and we had to go another route. He was able to find me another amazing Dr. and he was there with me all the way until my surgery day. I am great I was able to find Dr. Campbell.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1558536201
- New York University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Knee Arthroscopy, Meniscus Surgery and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
