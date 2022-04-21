Dr. Kirk Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kirk Clark, MD
Dr. Kirk Clark, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
-
1
Arlington Heights Office880 W Central Rd Ste 7200, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 259-2530
-
2
Amita Health Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 259-2530
-
3
Suburban Ear Nose And Throat Associates, Ltd5999 New Wilke Rd Bldg 1, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Directions (847) 259-2530
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
Dr Clark is the best ENT doctor that I found. I was told by my doctor that I needed to see a ENT specialist and was recommended to see Dr Clark. I have never seen a specialist for anything so to say the least I was definitely afraid. When I went for my office visit I explained to Dr Clark how I was afraid. He set my mind at ease with his bedside manner. I have the worst phobia of doctors and let me tell you he definitely understands that and will cater to the fear to help you get over it. He was on time professional and kind to say the least. I will not be going to any other ENT doctor as long as he's practicing. This review was a long time in coming since I saw him 2 years ago but yet was compelled to give him a review that was nothing but top notch five stars.
About Dr. Kirk Clark, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1750387270
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.