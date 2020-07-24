Overview of Dr. Kirk Dimitris, MD

Dr. Kirk Dimitris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marinette, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area, Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County, Holy Family Memorial and Saint Agnes Hospital.



Dr. Dimitris works at Orthopedics & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic in Marinette, WI with other offices in Green Bay, WI and Freedom, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.