Dr. Dimitris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirk Dimitris, MD
Overview of Dr. Kirk Dimitris, MD
Dr. Kirk Dimitris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marinette, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area, Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County, Holy Family Memorial and Saint Agnes Hospital.

Dr. Dimitris' Office Locations
-
1
Bay Area Medical Center3003 University Dr, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (715) 732-8200
-
2
Aurora BayCare Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Centetr1160 Kepler Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-5555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Aurora BayCare Health Center in Kaukauna1500 Arbor Way, Freedom, WI 54130 Directions (920) 288-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area
- Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County
- Holy Family Memorial
- Saint Agnes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough about the Doc. Unbelievable experience! Both knees at the same time, 2 days in the hospital and 2 weeks in a nursing home. I went home and was allowed to drive after 15 days. I wish I'd have done it years ago!
About Dr. Kirk Dimitris, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1518020429
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
