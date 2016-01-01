Overview

Dr. Kirk Ecklund, MD is a Dermatologist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University.



Dr. Ecklund works at Harrison Health Partnrs Drmtlgy in Yakima, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.