Dr. Kirk Ecklund, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirk Ecklund, MD is a Dermatologist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University.
Dr. Ecklund works at
Locations
Yakima Valley Dermatology Inc. Ps.3911 Castlevale Rd Ste 301, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 966-7899
Ideal Option Pllc506 N 40th Ave Ste 201, Yakima, WA 98908 Directions (509) 966-7899
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kirk Ecklund, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1154432904
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ecklund accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ecklund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ecklund works at
Dr. Ecklund has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ecklund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ecklund. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ecklund.
Dr. Ecklund has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Skin Cancer, and more.