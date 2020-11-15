Dr. Eddleman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirk Eddleman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kirk Eddleman, MD
Dr. Kirk Eddleman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oxford, MS. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County and North Sunflower Medical Center.
Dr. Eddleman's Office Locations
Family Cancer Center Pllc504 Azalea Dr Ste A, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 236-7738
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County
- North Sunflower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Explains Things When Asked Positive Energy From Staff Members Cares About You As A Patient Listens And Shows Concerns Does What He Can To Stabilize Lupus And Auto Immune Diseases Never Make You Feel Like Your Illnesses Is All In Your Head..Works To Assess What Is Most Helpful In Treatment..Friendly Staff Helps Me Feel At Ease Whenever I Visit...Highly Recommend This Dr And His Team..MzSkipp. Tupelo
About Dr. Kirk Eddleman, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
NPI: 1821209784
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
