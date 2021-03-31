Overview

Dr. Kirk Faust, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Faust works at North Carolina Surgery Rex Thoracic in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.