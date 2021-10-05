Dr. Kirk Gavlick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gavlick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Gavlick, DO
Overview
Dr. Kirk Gavlick, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Gavlick works at
Locations
Pima Heart & Vascular1238 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 103, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 838-3540
Carondelet Heart and Vascular Institute Physicians445 N Silverbell Rd Ste 201, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 396-1370
Carondelet Heart and Vascular Institute Physicians400 W Camino Ste 100, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 396-1370
Pima Heart & Vascular4475 S I 19 Frontage Rd Ste 125, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 838-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- Health Net Federal Services
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Onecare
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Agents Mutual Benefit Association (SAMBA)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WPS Health Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I would never be able to really express my gratitude for this doctor. He is one of a kind and I'm so happy that I can call him my "cardiologist". I would certainly recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Kirk Gavlick, DO
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Med Center
- PCOM
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gavlick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gavlick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gavlick has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gavlick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Gavlick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gavlick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gavlick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gavlick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.