Dr. Kirk Gavlick, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.



Dr. Gavlick works at Pima Heart & Vascular in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.