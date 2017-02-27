Dr. Kirk Heyne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Heyne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kirk Heyne, MD
Dr. Kirk Heyne, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Heyne works at
Dr. Heyne's Office Locations
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery6445 Main St Fl 24, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-9948
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heyne?
My husband and I have both been patients of Dr Heyne. My husband had stage 3 colon cancer and I had stage 2 breast cancer at the same time. I would not use any other oncologist but him. He is great and tells you the truth. Recommend him highly.
About Dr. Kirk Heyne, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1346227816
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med|Nyu Downtown Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heyne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heyne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Heyne using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Heyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heyne has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Liver Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heyne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heyne speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Heyne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heyne.
