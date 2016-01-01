Dr. Kirk Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirk Howard, MD
Overview
Dr. Kirk Howard, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Howard works at
Locations
American Anesthesiology - Wilmington2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 507-2868
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kirk Howard, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1427053941
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Graduate Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions

